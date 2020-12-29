Odat: Lower House to give urgency to amended anti-graft legislation

Lower House Speaker Abdel Moneim Odat Tuesday expressed support of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) in its efforts to combat graft and protect public money, and said the legislature will give priority to the amended anti-corruption law.

Speaking during a meeting with IACC President Mohannad Hijazi, who handed him the commission’s annual report, Odat said lawmakers see the anti-graft agency as the House’s oversight arm and the focal point in fighting abuse of public funds.

Hijazi said the commission endeavours to ensure legislation is amended and is “void of loopholes that could be entry points for corruption,” stressing that the amendments to the commission’s draft law will enhance its independence and the ability to preserve public money against abuse.

Source: Jordan News Agency