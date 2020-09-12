No students referred to investigation on normalization opinions: JU

Amman, The University of Jordan (JU) Saturday denied as “baseless” news reports on referring students at the university to investigation for expressing their opinions on normalizing ties with Israel.

“Reports circulating on social media from student groups are untrue,” the JU said in a statement.

“The students were referred to investigation committees on charges of insulting and defamation the university, its reputation, its administration and its faculty members,” the statement noted.

It called on students to contact the Deanship of Student Affairs for any enquiries via dsa@ju.edu.jo.

Source: Jordan News Agency