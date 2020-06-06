No ministry’s projects will be cancelled: Public Works, Housing Minister

Amman, Minister of Public Works and Housing, Falah Al-Amoush, said that there will be no cancellation of any of the Ministry’s projects due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

In a meeting with a delegation from the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) Al-Amoush said that the Ministry has launched a number of new project tenders during the past few days.

He underlined the government’s keenness to support and enable the construction and engineering sectors for their significant role in driving the national economy and employment, and activating their related sectors.

The Minister noted that the Ministry has paid all financial claims to contractors and engineering offices, and has also been keen to resume work with them early, as this sector has seen a resumption of its operations earlier compared to other sectors.

Al-Amoush called for implementing a number of measures and developing some legislations and regulations in order to improve the work environment and improve the engineering work. Hew also stressed the need to develop a mechanism for delivering design stages to improve work and ensure that there are no design mistakes that result in significant material losses in some cases, “which comes in the context of the efforts of protecting public money”.

JEA president, Ahmad Zu’bi, highlighted a number of issues related to engineering and consulting offices and matters regulating the engineering profession, in light of what the sector has witnessed during the curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency