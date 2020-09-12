New Covid-19 infection recorded in Balqa’s Bayouda area

Balqa, A new infection with the coronavirus was recorded in the Balqa governorate’s eastern Bayouda area, in Al-Ardha district (northwest Amman), for a female medical staff, who was relocated to the quarantine area in the Dead Sea.

Balqa Governor, Nayef Hajaya, told the Jordan New Agency (Petra) that epidemiological investigation teams immediately began collecting samples from those in contact with the new infection, as well as collecting random samples.

He added that the Al-Ardha municipality cadres have begun to sterilize schools and mosques in the area as a precaution measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Source: Jordan News Agency