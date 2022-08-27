New air mass lasts until first days of September – JMD

The hot air mass that will affect the Kingdom tomorrow, the longest this summer, will continue until the third day of next September, head of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Raed Al Khattab said on Friday.

Al Khattab urged the public to avoid direct sun exposure, namely, the children and elders and advise people to drink large amounts of water, where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the day.

Source: Jordan News Agency