NEPCO, Gov’t initiate arbitration proceedings against Attarat Power Company.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hala Zawati, announced on Saturday that the National Electric Power Company “NEPCO” and the Government of Jordan have initiated arbitration proceedings against the Attarat Power Company.

The arbitration proceedings are with respect to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), and the government guarantee of NEPCO’s obligations related to the oil shale project to produce electricity in the (Al-Attarat) area.

Zawati indicated that two arbitration requests have been submitted to the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris on the grounds of gross unfairness, in order to seek declaratory judgments confirming the existence and extent of gross unfairness in the electrical tariff and the right of the NEPCO to terminate the contract if such gross unfairness is not removed.

Zawati said that the arbitration tribunal has also been requested to issue a declaration that the government’s guarantee of NEPCO’s obligation under the PPA is legally unenforceable due to the gross unfairness.

Source: Jordan News Agency