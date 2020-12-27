NCSCM calls on citizens, residents wishing to take Covid-19 vaccine to register via website

The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) on Sunday called on Jordanian citizens and residents inside the Kingdom, who wish to receive the anti-coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, regardless of its type, to register on the e-link: https://vaccine.jo/cvms/.

The NCSCM stated that the registration process will be available to all, and registrants can determine where to receive the vaccine, while preserving the privacy of registrants and deal with their data with complete confidentiality.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced that the website is accessible in terms of streamlined registration, using the name and the national number, and after the registration process is completed, a text message is sent to each person who registered via the website and met the conditions for receiving the vaccine and where to receive the vaccine upon availability.

The Ministry called on citizens and residents who wish to receive the vaccine by registering on the website, and to make sure that their data is entered accurately to facilitate dealing with it as soon as the vaccine arrives in the Kingdom at the end of January or the beginning of February.

Source: Jordan News Agency