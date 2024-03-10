NCHR: Jordanian women held key judicial positions



Amman: National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) praised the Kingdom’s measures to empower Jordanian women in the judicial field to assume leadership positions in this sector.

In a statement Sunday on the occasion of International Day of Women Judges (IDWJ), the NCHR said Jordanian women have held multiple positions in the Kingdom’s judicial system at different levels.

The center also valued the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve this goal, based on Jordan’s Constitution and its amendments, which affirmed principle of equality among all Jordanians and backed women empowerment to play an “active” role in building society.

The NCHR added that this policy aimed to guarantee equal opportunities on the basis of justice and fairness and protect women from all forms of violence and discrimination.

In this regard, he pointed to Jordan’s ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which guaranteed women equal rights in various fields and issuance of new Justice Sector St

rategy for the years (2022-2025) that contributes to build capabilities of Jordanian female judges.

Source: Jordan News Agency