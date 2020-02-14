Nationwide protests reject US peace plan

Protesters Friday organized protests nationwide to voice rejection of the US peace plan known as the Deal of the Century.

In Amman, participants in a sit-in organized near Al-Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, and expressed their rejection of the US plan and praised the Kingdom’s stances supporting Palestinians and their right to establish an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In Zarqa, and Irbid similar sit-ins were organized after Friday prayer, during which protesters expressed their full rejection of Trump’s plan and called on Arab, Muslim and peace-loving powers to reject the deal.

Source: Jordan News Agency