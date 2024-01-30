Nation’s Largest Advanced Manufacturing Event Showcases Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility through Partnerships with The Diversity Org and Guacamole Airplane

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / IME West (Feb. 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center), the nation’s largest advanced design and smart manufacturing event highlights continued commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion with the return of the Emerging Engineers Student Summit and the launch of several new environmentally conscious initiatives for 2024.

IME West 2024 brings together the industry leaders and disruptors that are pushing boundaries to deliver innovative new products and technologies across multiple industries. Across its five co-located events, including Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation Technology (ATX) West, Design and Manufacturing (D&M) West and Plastec West, the event provides a forum for the global engineering community to connect, forge lasting business relationships and to share knowledge addressing the growing challenges impacting the manufacturing Industry both locally and globally.

Launched in 2023 to help address the over 1.4 million currently unfilled manufacturing jobs within the US and the projected 4 million that is estimated by the year 2030, The Emerging Engineers Student Summit welcomes the incoming generation of advanced manufacturers from all backgrounds and communities to learn about exciting career opportunities available in the world of advanced engineering and design. In partnership with The Diversity Org, over 300 high school students from across Southern California will experience the latest advancements in engineering technology firsthand, including engaging career exposure panels, networking with business leaders, exclusive informational demos and tours.

Among the companies joining in IME West’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, who will be exhibiting at MD&M West to showcase medical devices and electronics from manufacturing to packaging and logistics management. PRIDE Industries delivers unparalleled service to support companies, both large and small, achieve greater efficiencies and cost-savings while creating job opportunities for persons with disabilities.

"We are honored to help support MD&M West’s mission, aimed at uniting the international medical device community," says Tony Lopez, PRIDE Industries’ Vice President of Manufacturing and Logistics. "At PRIDE Industries, where 45% of our workforce companywide has a disclosed disability, we recognize that each medical device we manufacture must meet exceptionally high production standards. Our adept engineers customize turnkey manufacturing solutions, incorporating rigorous testing and circular-economy principles for each medical device we build."

Ensuring the future of global manufacturing goes beyond the workforce and includes taking the necessary measures to address the current impact on the environment. According to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates, over 35 million tons of plastics and packaging waste is generated annually in the US alone, with over 27 million entering landfills as municipal solid waste.

To educate and illustrate the fiscal and environmental benefits of adopting an eco-friendly production mindset, IME West has partnered with sustainable packaging design firm Guacamole Airplane to create the first-ever Sustainability Lounge. Located within Hall A of WestPack, the lounge will feature live sample walls of raw, biodegradable and dissolvable materials that visitors to the lounge can use to create their own prototype packages.

"As the premier destination for all things smart manufacturing, IME West is committed to working with our community to address the environmental and labor related challenges impacting the global ecosystem" says Adrienne Zepeda, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "With trusted industry partners we will use our platform to promote real and meaningful change across the advanced manufacturing industry through thought provoking education and immersive on-site experiences."

