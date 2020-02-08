National young entrepreneurs forum opens

Amman, The National Young Entrepreneurs and Innovators Forum 2020 kicked off on Saturday with participation of more than 270 young men and women.

The forum, opened by Minister of Youth Faris Briezat on behalf of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, seeks to allow entrepreneurs and creative young men and women to network and establish partnerships.

Briezat underlined his ministry’s role in linking young people with donor institutions to provide them with training and transform their ideas into real projects.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Mothanna Gharaibeh said various government stakeholders, including his ministry and the Ministry of Youth, seek to provide young entrepreneurs with access to finance and markets, and enable them to gains skills.

Source: Jordan News Agency