National Vision Department Executive Office of blesses Revolutionary Leader’s approach to bringing about radical changes

The Executive Office of the National Vision Department blessed what was announced by the leader of the revolution, Sayyed, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, regarding making radical changes in state institutions.

The Executive Office of the Vision Management confirmed in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), its absolute submission to what was contained in the speech of the Revolution Leader , its support for this approach, and its support for any decisions and changes to achieve the desired reforms for state institutions.

The statement considered the wise directions of the leader of the revolution to be a strong starting point that establishes a new phase that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people. It also represents a national necessity and a popular demand to strengthen Yemen’s steadfastness in the face of enemies and achieve the goals of the glorious September 21 Revolution.

Source: Yemen News Agency