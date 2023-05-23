NARC, Dutch CBI discuss cooperation

Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Nizar Haddad, on Tuesday received Judith Arends, Managing Director of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), and Jordan Country Director Melanie van der Baaren-Haga.

Haddad commended the Dutch government’s role in supporting the agricultural sector, noting that the relationship between the Jordanian and Dutch sides is complementary and aims to achieve common goals through planning based on the implementation of strategies, which reflects positively on developing scientific research and achieving sustainable development, which would enhance food security.

He referred to the NARC’s role in cooperation with partners in improving the quality of Jordanian olive oil, especially Al-Mehras (Perennial) olive, which has become a global “trend” for the production of original oil, lauding the CBI’s support through the 22nd National Olive Festival.

For her part, Arends expressed appreciation for the NARC’s role in attracting pioneering projects that have a clear impact on the agricultural sector development, stressing that NARC has gained the confidence of the Dutch government in promoting opportunities to shed light on the Jordanian agricultural sector and on the Dutch side’s pursuit of more future cooperation with NARC.

She explained that the visit comes aims to enhance cooperation with NARC and stakeholders in the olive sector to bolster value chain opportunities and market Jordanian olive oil in global markets.

Source: Jordan News Agency