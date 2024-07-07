Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ Attack on UNRWA School

Riyadh: The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the Israeli occupation’s shelling of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school, where displaced civilians in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip were sheltering.

In a statement by the General Secretariat of the League, MWL Secretary General and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, on behalf of the MWL and its global academies, entities, and councils, denounced these horrific and continuing barbaric crimes against civilians and civilian facilities. He emphasized that these actions represent a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms. He stressed the urgent need for the international community to respond to this catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories by putting an end to systematic crimes against innocent civilians.

Source: Saudi Press Agency