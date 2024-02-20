Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi condoles Sheikh Youssef Ezzi Youssef Tayeb on death of his father



Member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Yusuf Ezzi Yusuf Tayyib, Sheikh of Bani Sayyah in Razih District, Saada Governorate, on the death of his father.

The senior political member expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the children of the deceased and all members of the family regarding this affliction. He asked the Almighty God to cover the deceased with his vast mercy, to dwell him in spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

” We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return ” .

Source: Yemen News Agency