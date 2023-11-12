Mubaidin: Freedom of expression protected; arrests unrelated to sit-ins



Minister of Government Communications, Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, said the government is continuing, in accordance with the Royal directives, to maintain providing humanitarian and relief aid to people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Mubaidin, who is also the official government spokesperson, said value of aid dispatched to Gaza has so far exceeded more than JD20 million, which included relief support of medicines and grains for families in the West Bank. This relief effort, he noted, also came by dispatching four relief planes to people in Gaza and allocating JD3 million to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). In press statements on Sunday, Mubaidin said Jordan, in light of the region’s current circumstances, affirms internal unity of the national position and support to His Majesty King Abdullah II, who calls for mobilizing international support for a ceasefire and war on Gaza, preventing displacement of Gazans, and allowing sustainable access to humanitari

an and relief aid to Gaza. Regarding the recent arrest of some people, he noted the government emphasized, from the first day of the war on Gaza, its role in protecting freedom of expression, in accordance with law. About a million Jordanians took to streets to express their national positions and denounce war on Gaza through protests and vigils in all governorates, which exhibited a “high” level of patriotic spirit and safeguarded law and public and private property, the minister pointed out. The minister said a total of 25 people were detained by Jordan’s security departments so far for violating the law, attacking public security personnel and trespassing on public and private property. Yesterday, he noted a limited number of people, who had plans with repercussions on national security, were arrested. Additionally, he noted investigations are underway with detainees, who didn’t participate in the popular solidarity activities and sit-sins organized by Jordan’s various political players.





Source: Jordan News Agency

