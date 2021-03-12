Mosaics found in Ajloun

Old mosaics floors were found in a dig left behind by an unidentified group of gold-hunting diggers in Ajloun, northwest, the Public Security Department (PSD) said on Friday.

A PSD spokesman said police had been tipped off that a group of persons were illegally digging for artifacts in Ajloun but when officers arrived at the location, they only found the dig with the mosaics appearing at the bottom of it.

The Department of Antiquities has been contacted to survey the location and check the find, the police spokesman added.

Source: Jordan News Agency