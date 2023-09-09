Morocco: Al Haouz Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 632



The death toll from the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region southwest of Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday night, has risen to 632, with 329 injured.





A televised statement by the Moroccan Interior Ministry said that most fatalities occurred in mountainous areas that are difficult to access.





The earthquake has caused material damage in several cities and villages, resulting in collapsed homes and buildings. Residents of distant cities also felt the tremors and were forced to leave their homes due to aftershocks.





The Ministry of Interior has called for calm, pointing out that the earthquake affected the regions of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.





A powerful earthquake struck the High Atlas Mountains region in Morocco on Friday, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and the destruction of numerous buildings, causing residents of major cities to flee their homes in panic.





Source: Qatar News Agency

