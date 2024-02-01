Mondelēz 2022 Snacking Made Right Report: Snacking More Mindfully

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Mondelēz International

Consumers around the world are increasingly looking for snacks and sustenance that fit into their often busy lifestyles. As we continue evolving our portfolio to accelerate growth, we’re finding new ways to help consumers enjoy any snack, for any snacking occasion, more mindfully.

In our 2022 State of Snacking report, 71% of consumers surveyed said that they snack at least twice a day. The report also confirms consumers are increasingly replacing meals with snacks – for example, 60% of respondents eat a snack for dinner, up from 46% in 2020. Additionally, consumers are increasingly looking for ways to snack more mindfully, while continuing to turn to the trusted brands they count on for great taste.

According to our 2022 report:

68% of survey respondents said they check nutrition labels on snacks before buying them

61% said they take time to portion out snacks before eating them

78% said they take time to savor indulgent snacks

As a snack company dedicated to empowering people to snack right, we wouldn’t have it any other way. To us, the concept of "mindfulness" extends far beyond the satisfaction and pleasure our consumers feel when they taste our delicious snacks. We’re intentional and mindful in the way we design, manufacture, and market our products, too. We’re mindful about choosing the right ingredients, blending them in just the right way, adhering to the high standards of quality and safety, and making it easy for consumers to select the appropriate portions to fit into their busy lifestyles. We’re mindful about helping families all over the world enjoy our snacks more fully.

Our Approach

Evolving our Portfolio

We invite people to enjoy the snack that is right for them – and to rethink the experience of snacking – by continuously evolving our portfolio to satisfy consumers’ changing needs. We are constantly looking to innovate to deliver locally and culturally relevant ingredients and recipes – including new and emerging nutrition trends like gluten-free, vegan and low- or zero-sugar options. We also continue to explore potential acquisitions to expand the breadth and depth of our offerings in functional nutrition, fresh ingredients, and related areas that deliver great taste and better-for-you ingredient profiles.

Championing Mindful Snacking

For years, we have encouraged consumers to practice Mindful Snacking – the application of mindfulness to eating – to help them experience more satisfaction from snacking. We provide consumer-friendly online information explaining Mindful Snacking and how to practice it. To help consumers snack mindfully, we offer a range of portion control snacks, including products sized at <200 calories as well as individually wrapped options. We’re also expanding our portion education tools – both on-pack and online – to further illustrate the size of a standard portion and the number of calories consumed per portion. Additionally, we partner with organizations, including Portion Balance Coalition, British Nutrition Foundation, and Food Drink Europe and CAOBISCO to encourage mindful snacking.

Marketing Responsibly

We recognize that consumers need simple, straightforward information to help them make the best dietary decisions for themselves and their families. Accordingly, we deploy a mindful approach to the way we promote and advertise our products – taking great care to provide appropriate nutrition labeling across our global portfolio, aligned with all applicable local laws and regulations; providing as much information on key nutrients as space allows; and delivering meaningful information at a glance through front-of-pack (FoP) and calorie labeling on all relevant products. We also work closely with industry peers, consumers, and health authorities to strive for greater harmonization and consistency in food labeling across markets. As a founding member of the International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA), we work with others across the industry to support responsible marketing.

