MOIBA supports local digital contents creators’ overseas business

Digital Contents Korea Expo 2020 was a great success.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ‘Digital Content Korea Expo 2020,’ held by Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Koh Jean, ′MOIBA′) to support the local digital contents companies’ overseas businesses in the rising markets, ended in a great success.

‘Digital Content Korea Expo 2020′ provided non-contact support for the local companies’ overseas businesses by promoting the participating companies through the VR Exhibition Hall, sharing local market information and strategies through online seminars, creating business through non-contact meetings, and inviting investors through IR pitching.

The latest Digital Content Korea Expo 2020 supported 50 local digital contents companies which were matched with about 200 companies from the new southern, new northern, and Middle Eastern regions for about 680 sessions of business meetings for approximately 51,000,000 USD in value.

Also, five industrial-academic-research experts gathered for a panel discussion on ‘boosting the digital contents industry’ and 19 experts delivered lectures on various topics related to digital contents to provide professional information.

Not only that, supports for businesses in the rising markets were reinforced by PR channels on YouTube and Facebook targeting international buyers and VC and cooperation with other related organizations in Korea and abroad.

At the opening ceremony, the related companies* dedicated to support the local digital contents companies’ overseas businesses in the rising markets also gathered for an MOU.

* (Partners of MOU) Korea VR/AR Industry Association, Korea Edutech Industry Association, Korea Artificial Intelligence Association, and Korea Mobile Internet Business Association

More information on Digital Contents Korea Expo 2020’s exhibitions, Webinars, non-contact meetings, and IR pitching can be found on the Website (www.dckoreaexpo.kr).