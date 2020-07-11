MoH confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, 5 recovered

Amman, Three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all imported, were reported in the Kingdom on Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 1176 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The cases are two Jordanian citizens who have recently returned from Saudi Arabia and were residing at quarantine-designated hotels and a Jordanian truck driver, who was tested at the Al-Omari Border Crossing, according to a statement issued by the government and the Ministry of Health.

According to the statement, five patients have recovered and were discharged from Prince Hamzah Hospital, and a total of 5808 lab tests were carried out, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic to 460,383.

The ministry warned that the danger of the pandemic is still present, calling on everyone to adhere to preventive measures, wear masks, practice social distancing, and use the Aman.jo app to alert users if they were in contact with an infected person, and contribute to detecting virus-related cases.

It also confirmed the importance of “Sehtak” (your health) app for smart phones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, and the epidemiological situation.

Source: Jordan News Agency