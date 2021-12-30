MoE invites private investors to build 15 schools under PPP

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited private investors to enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) to design, build, finance, operate, maintain, and transfer of 15 new kindergartens, elementary and secondary school buildings as the first project to be delivered under a PPP model.

All the pedagogical components will remain under the Ministry of Education, the ministry said in a statement, adding that it has appointed International Finance Corporation (“IFC”) – a member of the World Bank Group – and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”), acting through their Public Private Partnership Transaction Advisory Services division, as Joint Advisors to assist in structuring and tendering the project.

“MoE is launching the invitation for prequalification applications (“Invitation for Prequalification”) for companies or consortia with proven experience in developing and managing school buildings and similar real estate projects”, according to the statement.

The ministry indicated that the Request for Qualification (“RFQ”) stage forms the first phase of the international competitive bidding process for the project, stressing that only prequalified applicants will be eligible to receive the Request for Proposal document to participate in the second and final stage of the selection process.

The ministry emphasized that bidder selection will be governed by an open, transparent and competitive international bidding process, in accordance with the Jordan PPP Law and international best practices, with the objective of signing the PPP agreement and achieving commercial close by the third quarter of 2022.

Director of the Public-Private Partnership Unit in the Prime Ministry, Zaid Tarawneh, has said in a press statement that the project is the first project implemented by the unit under the Public-Private Partnership Law of 2020, revealing that a PPP second project is being finalized to construct freight and passenger buildings and yards for the new land border crossing at the King Hussein Bridge.

Source: Jordan News Agency