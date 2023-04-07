Mission with two Saudi astronauts heads to space in May

Axiom Space and NASA officials on Thursday said a special mission will head to the International Space Station in May. The mission comprises two Saudi astronauts, including Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, as the first Saudi woman to go into space, accompanied by astronaut Ali Alqarni. The mission also includes Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who has flown three times to the International Space Station, and John Shoffner, an American contractor who will lead the flight, according to the Washington Post. Dr. Muhammad Ababneh, Director of Thermal Systems at Blue Origin and NASA, said that this flight is an important step in the human spaceflight field, which aims to serve humanity in general in achieving its goals to commercial and scientific space exploration, and to empower Arab capabilities in space. The Ax-2 mission will depart on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 8 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This mission is the second to the international station organized by Axiom Space.

Source: Jordan News Agency