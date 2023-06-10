Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Kingdom Welcomes Outcomes of Libyan (6+6) Committee

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saudi Arabia welcomes the announcement of the meetings of the joint committee assigned by the Libyan Joint High State Council (HSC) and House of Representatives (HoR) 6+6 Referendum and Election Laws Drafting Committee, which prepares laws regulating parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya, at the conclusion of its meetings on June 6-7, 2023, in Bouznika, Morocco.

The ministry said in a statement: “The Kingdom commends the efforts exerted by Morocco to make the dialogue successful, and to achieve a political settlement in Libya.” It also expressed hope that the Libyan parties will formally sign the electoral law, which would constitute an important step toward ending the crisis and enhancing security and stability in the country, adding that Saudi Arabia is keen to see Libya become an active and influential country in the Arab region and internationally, and the Libyan people to achieve development and prosperity.

— SPA

Source: Saudi Press Agency