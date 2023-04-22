Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces start of arrangement for evacuation of Saudi citizens, several nationals of friendly countries from Sudan to the Kingdom

In the implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to oversee the care and well-being of the citizens of the Kingdom in the Republic of Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the start of the arrangement for the evacuation of Saudi citizens and several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom.

Source: Saudi Press Agency