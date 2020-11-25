Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs-Korean Food Promotion Institute host the 2020 ‘#Play Korean Food’, a Korean food video contest for foreigners.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Minister Kim Hyeon-su) and Korean Food Promotion Institute (Head Ven. Sunjae) will hold the ‘2020 Korean Food Video Contest for Foreigners’ online from November 30th.

The slogan of this competition is “#Play Korean Food,” which was prepared to share the way people from various languages can enjoy Korean food in their daily lives, as it is difficult to go out due to Corona 19. Anyone with a SNS channel (Youtube, Instagram) (except Koreans and dual citizenship holders) can participate in the contest.

The contest is in two formats. It is a contest of ‘cooking (cookbang)’ of Korean food and ‘eating (mukbang)’. Participants just need a video of this to participate. After uploading the video fitting the contest field to your personal SNS channel (YouTube, Instagram), you can submit the application form on the contest website (www.playkoreanfood.com).

In particular, it is noteworthy that as an online contest targeting the world, the contest attracts foreigners’ participation by focusing on powerful influencers promotion on social media.

The total prize money is USD 37,000, and a total of 32 works (16 for each field) will be selected and presented online after the result of summing the views and likes of the received video and a second evaluator screening. In accordance with the purpose of the contest, ‘Enjoying Korean food in everyday life’, it is relatively related to how many followers interact with the personal SNS channels (YouTube, Instagram).

In addition, various events related to the contest will be held on Facebook and Instagram of the Korean Food Promotion Institute.

The head of the Korean Food Promotion Institute, Ven. Sunjae said, “Through this competition, you would be able to see a variety of Korean food that foreigners see. In addition, I look forward to a great festival of harmony in which various languages are united with Korean food.”

The application period for the contest is from November 30 to December 6, and the official website provides support in seven languages. For more information, please visit the contest website (www.playkoreanfood.com).