Minister of Labor Inaugurates Jusour’s New Visual Identity

HE Minister of Labor Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, who is also Board Chairperson of Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour), inaugurated the company’s new visual identity, in a ceremony attended by several representatives of the Board members and the company officials.

Jusour, formerly known as WISA, is concerned with developing the labor market in the State of Qatar by attracting an active and committed workforce that contributes to economic development efforts in priority sectors, and achieving the strategic national development goals, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In his speech during the ceremony, HE Dr. Al Marri said that the Ministry of Labor is working through the company to provide a platform that invests in human capital, attracting distinguished elements to the State of Qatar, and preserving the current talents and skills in the labor market, in addition to providing a set of services through a comprehensive platform that serves job seekers in various sectors. His Excellency pointed out that the company represents the catalyst for achieving comprehensive job opportunities, and promoting and developing the participation of the government, academia, and business and industry.

His Excellency noted that Jusour contributes to shaping the future labor market, and provides it with highly skilled people who are qualified and entrusted with playing a pioneering role in accelerating the pace of development in the country, through procedures and incentives that are formulated with a future vision to create a work environment that encourages creativity, leadership, innovation and the pursuit of development of comprehensive paths for professional life.

HE the Minister of Labor touched on Qatar’s efforts to develop the labor market, highlighting that confidence of the countries of the world has been strengthened in the safe and healthy work environment in Qatar, which resulted in the country’s keeping pace with the most important economic developments globally and providing a higher standard of living, attributing these achievements to the labor reforms and increasing economic growth and other general factors that have made the State a role model in the region.

His Excellency thanked the government and private sectors for their contribution in providing support to achieve the desired goals and enrich the Qatari labor market, stressing the importance of continuing cooperation with employers to ensure the provision of various opportunities that meet current and future needs and priorities.

Source: Qatar News Agency