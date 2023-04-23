Minister of Foreign Affairs receives phone call from European Union High Representative

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today a phone call from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the efforts being exerted to stop the military escalation between the conflicting parties in the Republic of Sudan, end the violence, and provide the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents on its territories in a way that guarantees its security, stability, well-being and brotherly people.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being exerted in this regard, especially in enhancing international peace and security.

Source: Saudi Press Agency