Minister inaugurates women’s shelter in Aqaba to serve southern governorates

Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa inaugurated on Saturday the Wifaq shelter in the port city of Aqaba to provide family services to abused women from various governorates of the south. Bani Mustafa stressed that the shelter is one of the ministry’s success stories, pointing to institutions that have contributed to the establishment of this shelter, including SOS Children’s Villages Jordan, the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, the Arab Potash Company, the Aqaba Commission and Ayla Oasis, in addition to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The minister said that the participatory work between these institutions was culminated by the Wifaq shelter, which provides services to more than 72 beneficiaries, including shelter, psychological and social support, training and vocational rehabilitation to integrate them into the local community.

Source: Jordan News Agency