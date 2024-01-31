Millionaires Club Founder and Top 100 Global MLM Earner Edgar Mojica Joins DYNAMAXX as Co-Founder: Full Alliance Group (OTC: “FAGI”) Teams Up with Network Marketing Dynamo, Edgar Mojica, who will be Leading DYNAMAXX in its International Expansion, Product Reformulation and Relaunch

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:FAGI) is thrilled to announce the addition of Edgar Mojica as Co-Founder of DYNAMAXX International LTD’s relaunch. With an illustrious 30-year career in the dynamic world of network marketing, Mojica’s extensive experience spans decades, earning him the prestigious title of a Top 100 global income earner.

Edgar Mojica is a bilingual professional, fluent in both Spanish and English, whose success extends across diverse markets. With a remarkable track record as a multi-million dollar earner and producer, Mojica has cultivated a network of over 1.2 million team associates, customers, and affiliates spanning across 128 countries. He is the Founder and President of the Millionaires Club, a testament to his exceptional leadership and success in the industry. #EdgarMojicaNetwork

Stepping into the role of DYNAMAXX Corporate and Field Leadership Development Team member, Edgar Mojica is positioned to be a key player in propelling the growth and triumphs. His extensive 30 years of experience, strategic foresight, and dynamic leadership style seamlessly align with the core goals and values of Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Jay Archer, CEO of DYNAMAXX, expressed excitement about Mojica’s inclusion, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Edgar Mojica as Co-Founder of DYNAMAXX. His extensive 30 years of experience, leadership, and global success in network marketing will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of DYNAMAXX."

For Full Alliance Group, Inc., aligning with Edgar Mojica represents a strategic maneuver to reinforce its foothold in the thriving health and nutraceutical sector. Mojica’s track record in building and steering high-performance teams, coupled with his expansive global network, is poised to unlock fresh avenues for expansion. The partnership gains added significance with insights from the Global Wellness Institute, highlighting wellness as a burgeoning global market with $5.6 trillion in revenue in 2022. This amalgamated entity is strategically positioned to seize opportunities within this lucrative industry, harnessing Mojica’s expertise to propel innovation in the realm of health and wellness.

Bill Heneghan, COO of Full Alliance Group, Inc., echoed the sentiment, stating, "Edgar Mojica’s addition to our leadership team is a tremendous asset. His remarkable 30 years of experience, achievements, and leadership qualities align perfectly with our vision for strategic growth, and we are excited about the future opportunities Edgar brings."

The merger of Full Alliance Group, Inc., and DYNAMAXX International LTD, now enhanced by the inclusion of Edgar Mojica, positions the company for sustained success and innovation in the health and wellness sector. This collaboration promises to be a driving force behind the company’s journey towards greater achievements in the future.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a holding company in the health and wellness sector.

FAGI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc ., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

FAGI’s other wholly owned subsidiary DYNAMAXX International Ltd. is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DYNAMAXX was founded in 2009 and has expanded globally since that time with its line of supplements. In addition to having a world class supplement product line, in October 2023 DYNAMAXX launched the first ever cash pay medical referral network through its independent reps ("Members"); allowing its Members to refer friends, family, other Members and customers to doctors who participate in the Dynamaxx Health Network. Initially, Dynamaxx Health Inc. is referring patients for EBOO/EBO2, PRP, Shockwave procedures to Doctors in the network. DYNAMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products, refer individuals to the Dynamaxx Health Network or to other individuals who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

