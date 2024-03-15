Million-person protest went out in capital Sana’a in March “Ramadan Yemen A flood wins for Gaza”



The capital Sana’a witnessed this afternoon, a million-person protest went out in a March “Ramadan Yemen A flood triumphs for Gaza”, in continuation of the advocacy and support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The human floods that flowed into the Seventy Square chanted slogans affirming the readiness of all the Yemeni people to wage jihad against the enemies of the nation and the Great Satan America, Britain and the Israeli enemy, and full readiness to fight the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad.

The crowds raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags Stressing the strength and solidity of the position of the Yemeni leadership and people towards supporting Gaza and Palestine until the cessation of the Zionist aggression and siege and the crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people.

It reiterated the continued departure of the Yemeni people in support of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance as an embodiment of belonging to Islam and great values, and the absolute authoriza

tion of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed. Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, to take all decisions and deterrent options against the American-British enemy and the usurping Zionist entity.

Source: Yemen News Agency