Miami International Holdings Reports May 2020 Trading Results and New Daily Market Share Record for MIAX Exchange Group

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts May-20 May-19 % Chg April-20 % Chg May-20 May-19 % Chg Trading Days 20 22 21 103 104 U.S. Equity Options

Industry 511,622,104 405,895,497 26.0% 515,812,617 -0.8% 2,597,965,368 1,807,942,528 43.7% MIAX Exchange Group 63,216,613 38,004,588 66.3% 63,815,671 -0.9% 299,248,499 180,071,219 66.2% MIAX 26,091,147 15,227,333 71.3% 24,069,512 8.4% 116,474,567 74,635,031 56.1% MIAX PEARL 24,860,957 19,650,832 26.5% 20,365,030 22.1% 122,380,963 97,778,682 25.2% MIAX Emerald 12,264,509 3,126,423 292.3% 19,381,129 -36.7% 60,392,969 7,657,506 688.7% Equity Options ADV May-20 May-19 % Chg April-20 % Chg May-20 May-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options

Industry 25,581,105 18,449,795 38.7% 24,562,506 4.1% 25,222,965 17,384,063 45.1% MIAX Exchange Group 3,160,831 1,727,481 83.0% 3,038,841 4.0% 2,905,325 1,731,454 67.8% MIAX 1,304,557 692,152 88.5% 1,146,167 13.8% 1,130,821 717,645 57.6% MIAX PEARL 1,243,048 893,220 39.2% 969,763 28.2% 1,188,165 940,180 26.4% MIAX Emerald 613,225 142,110 331.5% 922,911 -33.6% 586,340 73,630 696.3% Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market

Share May-20 May-19 % Chg April-20 % Chg May-20 May-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 12.36% 9.36% 32.0% 12.37% -0.1% 11.52% 9.96% 15.6% MIAX 5.10% 3.75% 35.9% 4.67% 9.3% 4.48% 4.13% 8.6% MIAX PEARL 4.86% 4.84% 0.4% 3.95% 23.1% 4.71% 5.41% -12.9% MIAX Emerald 2.40% 0.77% 211.2% 3.76% -36.2% 2.32% 0.42% 448.8%

May 2020 records and other news announcements:

MIAX Exchange Group

New daily market share record 14.79% market share on May 29, 2020



MIH

Announced that industry finance veteran Lance Emmons joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

