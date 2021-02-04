Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2021 trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 101 million equity option contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,328,742 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.65%. The 12.65% market share represents an increase of over 22% from January 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 506,156,135 shares.

Equity Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. Dec-20 % Chg. Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. Trading Days 19 21 22 19 21 U.S. Equity Options Industry 800,229,351 471,771,710 69.6% 719,646,140 11.2% 800,229,351 471,771,710 69.6% MIAX Exchange Group 101,246,102 48,596,332 108.3% 79,347,042 27.6% 101,246,102 48,596,332 108.3% MIAX 34,953,436 20,949,527 66.8% 31,200,513 12.0% 34,953,436 20,949,527 66.8% MIAX Pearl 29,898,714 23,902,827 25.1% 22,347,253 33.8% 29,898,714 23,902,827 25.1% MIAX Emerald 36,393,952 3,743,978 872.1% 25,799,276 41.1% 36,393,952 3,743,978 872.1% Equity Options ADV Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. Dec-20 % Chg. Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 42,117,334 22,465,320 87.5% 32,711,188 28.8% 42,117,334 22,465,320 87.5% MIAX Exchange Group 5,328,742 2,314,111 130.3% 3,606,684 47.7% 5,328,742 2,314,111 130.3% MIAX 1,839,655 997,597 84.4% 1,418,205 29.7% 1,839,655 997,597 84.4% MIAX Pearl 1,573,617 1,138,230 38.3% 1,015,784 54.9% 1,573,617 1,138,230 38.3% MIAX Emerald 1,915,471 178,285 974.4% 1,172,694 63.3% 1,915,471 178,285 974.4% Equity Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. Dec-20 % Chg. Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 12.65% 10.30% 22.8% 11.03% 14.7% 12.65% 10.30% 22.8% MIAX 4.37% 4.44% -1.6% 4.34% 0.7% 4.37% 4.44% -1.6% MIAX Pearl 3.74% 5.07% -26.3% 3.11% 20.3% 3.74% 5.07% -26.3% MIAX Emerald 4.55% 0.79% 473.1% 3.58% 26.9% 4.55% 0.79% 473.1% Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. Dec-20 % Chg. Jan-21 Jan-20 % Chg. Trading Days 19 21 22 19 21 U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 296,004 N/A N/A 242,181 22.2% 296,004 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Volume 506 N/A N/A 268 89.1% 506 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl ADV 27 N/A N/A 12 118.9% 27 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.17% N/A N/A 0.11% 54.7% 0.17% N/A N/A

January 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

miax™ MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records Single Day Volume 8,077,071 January 2021 Monthly Volume 101,246,102 January 2021

miax Emerald™ MIAX Emerald Equity Options Records Single Day Market Share 5.94% January 27, 2021 Volume 2,780,300 January 27, 2021 Monthly Market Share 4.55% January 2021 Volume 36,393,952 January 2021

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl’s exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

