Miami International Holdings Reports January 2020 Trading Results and New Records for MIAX Exchange Group

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg. Dec-19 % Chg. Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg. Trading Days 21 21 21 21 21 U.S. Equity Options Industry 471,771,710 375,222,959 25.7% 373,792,463 26.2% 471,771,710 375,222,959 25.7% MIAX Exchange Group 48,596,332 37,304,767 30.3% 36,464,337 33.3% 48,596,332 37,304,767 30.3% MIAX 20,949,527 15,719,888 33.3% 14,723,870 42.3% 20,949,527 15,719,888 33.3% MIAX PEARL 23,902,827 21,584,879 10.7% 18,507,078 29.2% 23,902,827 21,584,879 10.7% MIAX Emerald 3,743,978 – – 3,233,389 15.8% 3,743,978 – – Equity Options ADV Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg. Dec-19 % Chg. Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 22,465,320 17,867,760 25.7% 17,799,641 26.2% 22,465,320 17,867,760 25.7% MIAX Exchange Group 2,314,111 1,776,417 30.3% 1,736,397 33.3% 2,314,111 1,776,417 30.3% MIAX 997,597 748,566 33.3% 701,137 42.3% 997,597 748,566 33.3% MIAX PEARL 1,138,230 1,027,851 10.7% 881,289 29.2% 1,138,230 1,027,851 10.7% MIAX Emerald 178,285 – – 153,971 15.8% 178,285 – – Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg. Dec-19 % Chg. Jan-20 Jan-19 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 10.30% 9.94% 3.6% 9.76% 5.6% 10.30% 9.94% 3.6% MIAX 4.44% 4.19% 6.0% 3.94% 12.7% 4.44% 4.19% 6.0% MIAX PEARL 5.07% 5.75% -11.9% 4.95% 2.3% 5.07% 5.75% -11.9% MIAX Emerald 0.79% – – 0.87% -8.3% 0.79% – –

Other achievements and announcements include:

MIAX Emerald

New monthly record for equity option contracts executed 3,743,978 contracts executed in January 2020



MIAX Exchange Group

New daily record for equity option contracts executed 3,344,629 contracts collectively executed on MIAX, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald on January 31, 2020

New monthly record for equity option contracts executed 48,596,332 contracts collectively executed on MIAX, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald in January 2020



About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

