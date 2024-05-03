Meteorology Department Warns of Expected Thundery Rain, Strong Wind Offshore

Doha: May 03 – Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy at first and partly cloudy at times, with chance of rain at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly – southwesterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 28 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 9 km, Offshore, it will be 4 to 9 km/ 3 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet, rising to 9 feet with thundery rain.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max Messaid 01:32 – 15:50 10:39 – 34 Wakrah 00:07 – 16:04 08:19 – 19:03 33 Doha 13:01 – 08:17 – 17:53 35 Al Khor 00:

38 – 12:13 07:22 – 15:40 32 Ruwais 13:32 – 06:59 – 19:21 31 Dukhan 04:40 – 17:34 11:19 – 23:28 33 Abu Samra 04:56 – 17:37 10:46 – 22:38 35 Sunrise: 04:55 LT Sunset: 18:05 LT

Source: Qatar News Agency