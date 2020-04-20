Megvii deploys AI-enabled temperature screening solution to protect essential personnel and communities during COVID-19

BEIJING, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Megvii Technology Limited, a world-class AI company, has deployed an AI-enabled temperature screening solution at multiple locations in China and overseas, to protect essential personnel and communities as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Founded in 2011 in Beijing, China, Megvii is focused on deep learning applications and solutions, and has become a pioneer in applying AI technology and computer vision algorithms to practical use cases.

Megvii’s AI-enabled temperature screening solution reduces transmission risk, enhances personal safety and improves efficiency and passenger traffic in public places. Using an optimized detection model, the system can take the temperature of several people per second, with an accuracy level of ±0.3oC (0.5℉). Individuals do not need to remove their masks for temperature checks. The system triggers an alert when someone with high temperature passes through, indicating the individual should be screened manually or denied entry.

Temperature screening has been an effective tool in containing the spread of COVID-19, as one of the main symptoms of COVID-19 is a fever. Megvii’s AI-enabled system has proven to be safer and more efficient than hand-held thermometres as it eliminates the need for close physical contact between individuals.

The solution comes in several configurations to satisfy different needs. The Ming-Ji model is suitable for use in locations with high foot traffic such as airports, subway stations and hospital lobbies, and can measure the body temperature of up to 15 people per second. It can accurately detect human body temperature at distances greater than three metres. A more compact solution, known as “Koala”, consists of a display pad that can be installed on the wall or on a stand, together with a small processing unit. It can accurately measure the body temperature of each person within a distance of 0.3 to one metre within half a second. It is designed for tight access control locations with low to medium foot traffic, such as supermarkets, campuses, and residential and commercial buildings.

Megvii’s temperature screening systems have already been deployed in several locations since its launch in February, including hospitals in China and Thailand, around 200 convenience stores and supermarkets in China and residential and commercial buildings in multiple countries.

