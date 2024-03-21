Meeting in Sana’a discusses plans & preparations of service offices for Eid holiday



A meeting in Sana’a province, headed by the Secretary-General of the Local Council, Abdul Qadir Al-Jilani, discussed plans for executive service offices to prepare tourist sites and parks as part of preparations for Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The meeting, which was attended by the Head of the Planning and Finance Committee in the province’s two local districts, Abdul Salam Al-Jaifi, and the governor’s undersecretary for the services sector, Faris Al-Kahali, and technical affairs, Engineer Saleh Al-Muntaser, touched on the tourism, health, security, traffic, hygiene, and civil defense preparations that must be taken during the Eid holiday at tourist sites.

The meeting, which included directors and representatives of the concerned offices, reviewed the Tourism Office’s plan regarding providing services to tourist sites and parks during the current tourist season.

At the meeting, the Secretary-General of the province’s local district stressed the importance of concerted efforts, preparedness to provide the level of

services provided to citizens, providing an appropriate atmosphere during Eid holiday, and working to enhance community awareness of the importance of preserving the cleanliness and safety of natural sites and places.

Source: Yemen News Agency