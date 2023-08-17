A meeting held on Thursday in Marib province, headed by Governor Ali Tuaiman, discussed the progress of the local authority’s performance and factors to enhance community resilience.

The meeting, which included the province’s deputies, touched on the tasks entrusted to all the province’s deputies during the next stage, and the mechanism for activating the field visit to touch the needs of citizens and resolve social issues, in a way that contributes to strengthening the home front and improving the level of performance of the local authority in the field of development and service work.

At the meeting, the governor stressed the need to work in a team spirit to achieve the desired goals in improving work performance and providing and improving services to citizens in a way that contributes to alleviating their suffering.

He stressed the importance of actual commitment to the directives of the Leader of the Revolution and the directives of the President of the Supreme Political Council, foremost of which is raising the level of performance of government facilities, activating aspects of supervision, follow-up, evaluation, interest in the agricultural sector, and stimulating and encouraging community initiatives, to be a strong partner for the official side in bringing about a development renaissance in the province.

Source: Yemen News Agency