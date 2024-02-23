Meeting in Hodeida Port discussed challenges of shipping goods via refrigerated containers



A meeting at Hodeida port, headed by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mohammed Al-Hashemi, discussed the challenges facing agents and shipping companies in shipping and transporting goods via refrigerated containers to Hodeidah port.

The meeting, which included the heads of the Red Sea Ports Corporation, marine engineer Yasser Muhammad, the Supreme Pharmaceutical Authority, Dr. Ali Abbas, and the Executive Director of the Yemeni Authority for Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control, Sam Al-Bashiri, reviewed the nature of the difficulties that hinder the process of shipping goods, and ways to find safe alternatives to deliver them without being affected by any factors.

The attendees heard from agents and representatives of shipping companies a detailed explanation about these obstacles and the extent of their impact on shipping goods in dry containers, which are subject to damage during high temperatures, and the delay in the arrival of container ships, which are subject to inspection procedures in

Djibouti.

The meeting, which was attended by the Vice President of the Sea Ports Corporation, Zaid Al-Washli, and the Director of the Standards Authority Branch, Khalil Al-Jawfi, discussed a number of visions that would stimulate the role of shipping companies and agents, to provide means that guarantee the shipping and delivery of products with high quality.

