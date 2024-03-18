Mechanism of developing performance at Ministry of Oil and its affiliated units discussed



A meeting in Sana’a, chaired on Sunday by the Minister of Oil and Minerals in the caretaker government, Ahmed Daris, discussed the mechanism for developing performance, implementing activities and enhancing tasks in the ministry and its units.

The meeting touched on aspects related to the Ramadan program and the accompanying activities to promote faith identity and Quranic culture.

The Minister of Oil praised the efforts of the ministry’s leaders and cadres and its units, urging more giving and teamwork to develop the level of performance.

He pointed to the importance of benefiting from the Ramadan program and keenness to benefit from the lectures of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed. Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, because of their impact on strengthening the spirit of faith emanating from the Book of God, and working with the instructions and directives of the Leader to achieve the spiritual purposes of the obligation of fasting and obtaining reward and reward in this holy month.

Source: Yemen Ne

ws Agency