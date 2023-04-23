Mayor of Capital inspects implementation of rainwater drainage works

The Mayor of the capital, Hammoud Abbad, inspected the work of draining torrents and rainwater in a number of streets and tunnels, as the rain continued.

Abbad was briefed on the progress of the work carried out by the field emergency teams to maintain the flood sewers, tunnels, cleanliness, works and water.

Abbad directed the departments of maintenance of torrential sewers, tunnels, works, cleaning and water to intensify efforts and carry out emergency work to remove torrential waste, continue cleaning and maintaining rainwater drainage channels, and raise the level of readiness to face any emergency.

Source: Yemen News Agency