Massive public march in Dhamar confirms military operations continuation in supporting Palestinians



Dhamar province witnessed a massive public march affirming the continuation of military operations , demanding an end to the massacres against the Palestinians, and denouncing the American-British aggression against our country.

During the march, which was led by the local authority’s leaders , members of the parliament , the Shura Council, and the participants chanted slogans denouncing the continuation of brutal crimes and resounding massacres against the oppressed Palestinians , including killing, siege, starvation, humiliation, contempt of human dignity, and desecration of human sanctity, in light of international silence, International complicity, Arab and Islamic disappointment.

The march issued a statement confirming that international silence and complicity in these crimes committed against the Palestinians represents a clear partnership in these crimes.

The statement reiterated the position of the Yemeni people in support of the Palestinians and their central cause that represents the entire nati

on. This position is a matter of religious and moral commitment, which represents a source of the nation’s pride , glory, and the preservation of its dignity in the face of Zionist and American tyranny against the nation.

It urged the Yemeni armed forces, with their various formations, to carry out more qualitative operations against the Zionist, American, and British enemies.

It called on the Arab and Islamic peoples in particular, and all the free peoples of the world, to escalate popular positions in support of the Palestinians and to put pressure on regimes and governments to take firm stances to deter the Zionist enemy from continuing to commit the brutal crimes it is practicing against the Palestinians.

The statement called on all the people of the Arab and Islamic nation to continue boycotting American , Israeli goods and the companies that support them, and to make the most of activating this influential weapon that is available to everyone as a minimum duty and participation in supporting the oppr

essed Palestinians.

It called on all medical and health bodies, organizations, and unions to act quickly to stop the massive destruction of medical facilities, the liquidation of hundreds of doctors, health workers, and patients, and the brutality and barbarism of their lives

Source: Yemen News Agency