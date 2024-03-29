Mass marches in Raymah in support of the Palestinian people



Raymah Governorate witnessed mass marches in support of the Palestinian people under the slogan “We are coming in the tenth year, and Palestine is our first cause.”

The participants in the marches in the city of Al-Jabain and the governorate’s directorates chanted slogans stressing readiness and readiness to fight the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad” in support of the resistance and the Palestinian people.

The sons of Raymah stressed the continuation of steadfastness and steadfastness in the face of aggression and the continuation of mobilization and mobilization to confront the American and Zionist enemy until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Statements issued by the marches confirmed that the Yemeni people will continue to go out honorably to support the brothers in Gaza.

It also affirmed the continued steadfastness, steadfastness, public alarm and readiness to confront the enemies of the homeland and support the Palestinian people and the vulnerable

sons of the Islamic Ummah.

The statements blessed the qualitative and continuous operations of the mujahideen in the axis of jihad and resistance and the West Bank, which thwarted the bets of the Zionist enemy.

It praised the operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces in targeting American, British and Zionist ships in support of the Palestinian people.

The statements called on the Arab and Islamic peoples who still carry the human conscience to take action to support Al-Aqsa and the people of Gaza. It stressed the continued boycott of American and Israeli goods and companies supporting them as the least duty towards our brothers in Gaza.

Source: Yemen News Agency