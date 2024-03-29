Mass marches in Al-Bayda to condemn Zionist enemy crimes



The districts of Al-Bayda Governorate witnessed mass marches and vigils to condemn the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and support the Palestinian cause under the slogan “We are coming in the tenth year, and Palestine is our first cause.”

The participants in the marches and vigils presented by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Major General Abdul Majeed Al-Murtada, the governors of Al-Bayda Abdullah Idris, Dhamar Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, the official of the General Mobilization Sam Al-Mallahi, the governor’s agents, local and executive leaders, social figures and scholars, raised the Palestinian and Yemeni flags and phrases condemning the massacres of the Zionist entity, and in defiance of the American-British aggression and the inauguration of the tenth year of steadfastness in the face of aggression.

A statement issued by the marches and vigils stressed that the inauguration of the tenth year of steadfastness proves the solidity and courage of the Yemeni people and their leadership represented by Sa

yyed. Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi in the face of the tyrants of the era.

He condemned the massacres and crimes of genocide committed by the Zionist entity against our brothers in Gaza and the occupied territories.

The statement praised the qualitative operations of the Yemeni armed forces in targeting American, British and Israeli ships or heading to the Zionist enemy, as well as targeting American and British battleships.

The participants declared their readiness to confront the forces of global arrogance and to make sacrifices for the sake of victory for Al-Aqsa and Gaza and in support of the valiant Palestinian resistance.

They renewed the mandate of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed. Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to take what he deems appropriate within the framework of Yemen’s participation in the battle of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” and the expansion of the battle to the Indian Ocean, and to prevent the transit of Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas, the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab o

r heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Source: Yemen News Agency