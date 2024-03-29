Mass march in Dhamar condemning continued massacres of Zionist enemy in Gaza



The city of Dhamar witnessed a mass march condemning the continued Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and confirming the firm position of our people in confronting the aggression against our country and supporting the Palestinian people in front of the Zionist killing and criminal machine.

During the march, which was led by the leadership of the local authority, members of the House of Representatives, the Shura Council, executive offices and social figures, the participants in the march chanted slogans condemning the continuation of the Zionist aggression, and affirming the determination of our people to enter the tenth year with determination to continue making victory and steadfastness with high enthusiasm and combat readiness to face dangers and challenges, foremost of which is the victory of the Palestinian cause.

During the march, the people of Dhamar stressed that the continuation of marches and activities in support of the Palestinian people represents a response to

God and His Messenger and a response to the call of faith brothers, Islamic ties and humanitarian reasons as a result of what the Palestinian people are exposed to in Gaza in particular and the occupied territories in general.

The people of Dhamar reiterated the steadfastness and continuation of the Yemeni people in their principled and firm positions in support of the Palestinian people and in support of the mujahideen in Gaza, and their continued exit to the squares believing that this is a jihadist act and a responsible move and in response to the call of God Almighty and the human conscience

Source: Yemen News Agency