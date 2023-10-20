Mass march held in Dhalea in solidarity with Palestinian people

Juban District of Dhalea Governorate witnessed on Friday a mass march in support of the Palestinian people and to denounce the crimes of the Zionist enemy, including the crime of targeting the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

The people of the district confirmed their support for the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which revealed the Zionist enemy’s weakness in the face of the Palestinian resistance heroes. They declared readiness and mobilization to defend the land and Islamic sanctities.

A statement issued during the march considered the Baptist Hospital massacre a war crime and held the Security Council and the international community responsible for the Zionist enemy’s continued crimes against the Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency