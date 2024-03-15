Mass attendance in 14 mass marches in Sa’ada in victory for Gaza and Palestine



Sa’ada Governorate witnessed today the exit of 14 mass marches in the governorate center and districts under the slogan “Ramadan Yemen is a flood that triumphs for Gaza.”

The participants in the marches that came out in the city of Saada and the square of the martyr leader in Al-Marazem in Khawlan Amer and the districts of Razih, Ghamr, Qataber, Al-Zahir, Kitaf, Bani Bahr, Munabbih, Shada and Al Salem and in the areas of Dhuib, Ghafra and Rabou border slogans of innocence of Jews and Christians and emphasis on the continuation of the public alarm and the popular movement in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

During the mass march that took place in the city of Saada with the participation of the Governor of Saada Governorate, Muhammad Jaber Awad, and officials of the local authority, the participants blessed the expansion of the scope of operations entrusted to Israeli and American ships, stressing their readiness to fight any battle with the American and British enemy and declare armed jihad for

the sake of God Almighty in support of the Palestinian people.

The statement of the Saada marches announced support for the decision of the leader to expand the pro-Gaza position of preventing the passage of Israeli ships heading to the Zionist entity through the Indian Ocean, appreciating the operations of our forces targeting ships associated with the Israeli enemy and deterrence operations for the US-British aggression.

The statement called for more support and deterrence operations until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Source: Yemen News Agency