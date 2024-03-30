Marib witnesses six marches under slogan “We are coming in tenth year, and Palestine is our first cause”



Marib Governorate witnessed on Friday six mass marches under the slogan “We are coming in the tenth year, and Palestine is our first cause” in support of the Palestinian people.

Where the people of the districts of the Southern Square gathered in a mass march in Al-Juba Square, in which the participants raised slogans and chanted slogans stressing the continued steadfastness in the face of aggression and support for the Palestinian cause.

The Sirwah district witnessed a mass march, in the presence of the governor of the governorate, Ali Tuaiman, in which the participants confirmed the continuation of marches, general mobilization campaigns and alert to confront the US-British aggression, and to support the Palestinian people.

Majzar district witnessed a mass march of the people of the northern square districts, in which the crowd blessed the operations of the Yemeni armed forces against Israeli and American ships. We call for the expansion of qualitative operations in support of the brothers in Gaza.

Duri

ng a mass rally, the people of Harib al-Qaramish district called on the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation to escalate their positions of support and support for the Palestinian people by various means and capabilities, the most important of which is the complete boycott of American and Israeli goods.

The people of Bidbideh district expressed pride in the positions of the leader of the revolution and the operations of the armed forces to deter the American-Zionist enemy, and to triumph over the oppression of the people of Gaza.

The people of the Qaniya region condemned the continued Zionist-American aggression on the Gaza Strip and the international silence towards the daily massacres committed by the occupying entity.

A statement issued by the marches announced the steadfastness and continuation of the principled position in support of the Palestinian people, reiterating the continuation of the two million marches in all arenas as a jihadist act, a responsible movement and a response to the call of Go

d Almighty.

The statement of the marches of the people of Marib stressed that any reckless American-British attack on the Yemeni people on the ground will be met with hundreds of thousands of mujahideen heroes.

He blessed the jihadist operations of the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the Yemeni jihadist operations in support of the Palestinian people. He called on the Arab and Islamic peoples to take practical action to support the Palestinian people and support the brothers in Gaza.

The statement renewed the call to the peoples of the nation to boycott American and Israeli goods and companies that support them as the least duty and accessible to all. He stressed that the Yemeni people are coming in the tenth year with advanced military capabilities to protect Yemen, support the Palestinian people and confront the conspiracies of enemies.

Source: Yemen News Agency