Marib. Official & popular reception of military march of Ansar Brigades units



Marib Governor Ali Tuaiman, the leadership of the local authority in the district of Majzar district, a number of sheikhs and notables of the district, and a large gathering of citizens, received the military march of units of the reserve forces of the Ansar brigades “Coming O Al-Aqsa”, in which 2,500 fighters participated.

The military march started from Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate, passing through Al-Jawf governorate, to Majzar district in Marib governorate, and the participants traveled more than 100 kilometers.

During the reception, the Governor of Marib welcomed the heroic fighters who traveled long distances on foot, as part of preparing and raising combat readiness to fight the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad” in support of the Palestinian people.

“At a time when the mercenary leadership in Marib receives the US ambassador and offers their services to America, the main partner in killing Gaza’s children and women, we receive these battalions that will bring America to i

ts knees and triumph over the oppression of our people in Gaza,” he said.

In turn, the participants in the march stressed their high readiness to implement the decisions and choices taken by the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to support the Palestinian people, who are subjected to a war of genocide by the Zionist enemy.

