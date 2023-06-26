Major drill for Logistic, Support forces, Defense minister warns aggression countries

The Logistic and Support Forces of the Ministry of Defense have carried out a military drill in Jawf province under the title “If you return, we will return.”

Three thousand soldiers and all operations departments participated in the military drill, including snipers, artillery, a unit against armor, drones, mechanisms of all kinds, and short-range missiles attended by Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Mohammed al-Atifi, Commander of the Logistic and Support Forces Maj. Gen. Qasen al-Humran, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) Nasr al-Din Amer.”

The drill was carried out in a large area, mountainous environment and valleys, and its main objective was to send a message to the forces of aggression that the armed forces, including Logistic and Support, are fully prepared to engage in any upcoming battles with the enemy.

The drill began with artillery and missile combing, helicopters and drones intervened by flying and bombing the supposed targets, and ended with control of the planned targets.

During the drill ceremony, the Minister of Defense conveyed the congratulations of the Leader of the Revolution and the President of the Supreme Political Council to the heroic fighters from the Logistic and Support Forces on the occasion of the implementation of the drill.

Minister al-Atefi stated that this military drill is one of the most important and prominent live training tasks that embody the readiness of the valiant military forces on land, sea and air, and reflects the advanced level reached by the types and formations of the Yemeni armed forces in terms of capabilities, high combat skills and outstanding efficiency in fighting battles.

The Minister of Defense indicated that what the drill witnessed was, in all military standards, a distinguished achievement and in keeping with the requirements of freedom, dignity, sovereignty and comprehensive independence for Yemen, and comes as credibility to what the leader of the revolution emphasized in his warning message to the enemy that it must leave the occupied areas before it is being forced.

He touched on the current stage with all its political, military and economic facts and its revolutionary liberation transformations coinciding with the delay in the legitimate human rights demands of the Yemeni people that were included in the humanitarian file, in addition to the ambiguity of the position of the countries of aggression and their military movements and the establishment of more military bases in the occupied islands and provinces.

The Minister of Defense said, “We do not believe in, follow, or accept the policies of deception, lies, and distortions, and this must be understood and absorbed from the neighborhood, specifically from the capitals of aggression, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, and behind them from the capitals of international arrogance, Washington, London, Paris, and the vanishing Zionist entity.”

He added, “Our military industries, which are racing against time and witnessing great development and modernization every day, have ensured that we set new strategic calculations that are farther and more dangerous than what the aggression puts in its calculations.”

He continued “Every day that passes and every hour that passes is in our military calculations more military development, more mobilization, and more high readiness that guarantees us leadership, sovereignty and leadership ability.”

The Minister of Defense emphasized monitoring and exposing all methods of political deception and colorful cunning, so there is no place for trading or manipulation because it will be buried in its infancy.

He addressed the countries of aggression, as saying, “Take advantage of the opportunity given to you by the Leader of the Revolution and come back to your senses before the price of your hesitant positions doubles. We are your advisors, and the bill this time will be very expensive and painful, so do not continue to test our strategic patience.”

For his part, al-Humran stressed the high readiness for all options in the coming stages and that the hands of the support forces are on the trigger and under the signs of the leader of the revolution and the President of the Supreme Political Council.

